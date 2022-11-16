Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 already has the third-highest concurrent player number on Steam at launch

Call of Duty continues to show off its dominance in the gaming sphere with the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. The latest addition the franchise only launched a few hours ago and already has the third-highest concurrent player count on Steam. Warzone 2.0 is only below Valve mainstays Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2 in total concurrent players.

At the time of this writing, Steam Charts list Warzone 2.0 as having over 400,000 concurrent players, surpassing PUBG’s 128,000 concurrent players. The game has over 100,000 fewer gamers playing it than Dota 2, which has a total player count of 553,000 at the time of this writing. Warzone 2.0 and Dota 2 fall behind Counter-Strike’s player amount, which sits at an impressive 651,338 concurrent player base. Warzone 2.0 peaked at 416,212 on its launch day. However, 400,000 is still an impressive amount of players, especially since the game has only been out for a few hours. Warzone 2.0 may gain more players over the next few days and possibly surpass Dota 2 and Counter-Strike.

Despite criticism aimed towards the Call of Duty franchise for its lack of innovation, recent entries prove how much endurance the series still has. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched on October 28 and, in only 10 days, made $1 billion, breaking records. Modern Warfare 2 more than doubled the sales of Call of Duty: Vanguard in its first two weeks and will likely surpass Vanguard’s lifetime sales in Europe soon.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a free-to-play battle royale game, part of Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Players do not need to have purchased Modern Warfare 2 to download Warzone 2.0, but they do need to make space on their PC or consoles. The title has a staggering 125 GB file size for PC and a 115.62 GB file size for consoles. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launched on November 16 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.