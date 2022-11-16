How to pre-load Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 – file size and release time

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches on November 16 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The title is part of Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and players can pre-load the game from the online stores. The game is free but has a very large file size to pre-load and download. You better find space on your preferred platform to fit Warzone 2.0 before downloading it on release day.

Related: How the battle pass works in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

How to pre-load Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Image via Infinity Ward

Even though Warzone 2.0 is part of Modern Warfare II, you don’t need to purchase Modern Warfare II to download Warzone 2.0. The title is a free-to-play battle royale game, meaning you shouldn’t need to spend a cent on it. Pre-loads for the title went live on the night of November 14. Search for Warzone 2.0 on the Steam Store, PlayStation Store, or Microsoft Store to start pre-downloading the game. If you already have Modern Warfare II bought and downloaded, then Warzone 2.0 should have already started pre-loading if your console or PC has the space.

Warzone 2.0 file sizes

Warzone 2.0 is a massive game and requires a lot of space to be downloaded on your consoles and PC. The download file size for the title on PC is an enormous 125 GB, while for the Xbox, the file size is 115. 62 GB. The download file size for Warzone 2.0 on PS4 and PS5 will likely be the same as the Xbox, around 115 GB. Already those are big numbers, and the game may end up being bigger with a day-one update, so be thoughtful of that.

Related: What is the starting loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0? Answered

Warzone 2.0 Download times

You can pre-load the game right now, and by pre-loading the game, you lessen the download time when the game launches on November 16. As long as you pre-load the game beforehand, you can go straight to playing it rather than wait and download it when it officially launches.

You can start playing Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 on November 16 at these official timezones: