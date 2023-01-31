Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 drops the curtain on Resurgence mode’s Ashika Island, revealing all seven of its POIs

After teasing content for its second season on Monday, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s latest map for the incoming Resurgence mode has officially been revealed. Following a string of tweets, it is confirmed the 40-player game mode will return with a small Japanese location known as Ashika Island. The map is set to bear a total of seven points of interest, with one even being inspired by a past location in the mainline series.

Thanks to Call of Duty’s official Twitter account, fans now have an idea of what Resurgence mode’s map will look like once it arrives in Warzone 2.0 at the start of Season 2 on February 15. On Tuesday, the account began sharing images of various locations on its Ashika Island map, from a remade version of World at War’s Castle location — now going by Tsuki Castle — to a seaside shopping outlet named Town Center. One tweet has even noted that the map holds a tropical resort area called Beach Club.

Succeeding its spree of tweets, fans were then treated to the first image of Ashika Island’s full map overview, further showcasing additional POIs such as Oganikku Farms and Residential. Although it still leaves much to the imagination, this tac map reveals Ashika to be a vibrant destination made mostly of detailed structures and grassy terrains — a far cry from Resurgence’s former maps in the original Warzone.

Along with the image, another striking detail in the tweet is that the map is said also be playable in Warzone 2.0’s DMZ component, though it has not disclosed what features it will hold for the mode compared to its Al Mazrah location. That said, developer Infinity Ward has already let a handful of gameplay changes for Season 2 slip regarding both DMZ and the battle royale modes. It last unveiled that the 1v1 format for the Gulag will be returning along with various looting mechanics. Although many have already been welcoming these changes with open arms, some in the community have grown frustrated in recent days, claiming the game is becoming too much like its polarizing predecessor.