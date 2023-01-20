Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s looting mechanics are getting an old-school update, and fans are not pleased

Following the news of Season 2’s delay, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s developers have been slowly dripping out information regarding its upcoming gameplay changes. Previously, players were gifted the news that its Gulag feature would be reverting back to its 1v1 format, something last seen in the original Warzone. Now, even its looting system looks to head back to the basics, but several players are already taking issue with the reversal.

Developer Infinity Ward has revealed yet another fundamental change happening in Warzone 2.0 upon the launch of its second season. “Player elimations and all loot containers will now pop floating loot onto the floor,” the studio’s official Twitter account exclaimed. Although a minor rework, this means gunners will no longer be able to sift through a container and backpack’s menu to carefully select which goods they want to hold.

Infinity Ward has not made it clear whether players will have the option to switch back to its traditional loot mechanics, though the setting to do so may already be in high demand. Following the announcement, herds of fans expressed disappointment with the incoming adjustment. Amongst them, Twitch streamer Expel took to Twitter to note: “Hate to see it go because now it’s going to be impossible to pick up items that are stacked on each like WZ1.” Meanwhile, others are already reminiscing over the current mechanics, such as Redditor Pok3ey3 writing, “It wasn’t perfect but it kept all the loot contained so you could sort through it.”

By all appearances, Infinity Ward will now have to explain itself for opting not to keep the welcomed feature, but it should not be long for it to do so. The team has mentioned it will breakdown next season’s features in a blog post scheduled to land sometime next week. Along with the return of older mechanics, players can also expect to see Resurgence mode come back to the series, with it being confirmed for a Season 2 launch. Although details on the mode have been scarce, leakers have previously alleged it being accompanied by a map themed after World at War’s Castle.