Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0 Season 2 delayed, but at least Resurgence is returning

After a leaker stumbled upon assets that pointed to a possible delay to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0’s second season, the games’ developers have now confirmed players will have to wait an additional two weeks for its arrival. Although this will mean the shooters are bound to go two months without additional features, a new statement reveals the next content drop will rope in a game mode from the original Warzone and “several changes” requested by the community.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Call of Duty has officially declared that Season 2 of the multiplayer and battle royale is now set to launch on February 15, being pushed from its original February 1 release date. A specific reason for the delay was not given, though it has affirmed that its “studio teams have been making several changes based on what we have heard from our player community.” Additionally, the post divulged much of the next season’s offering, mentioning the 40-player Resurgence mode will come to Warzone 2.0 alongside a “brand new small map.” As for Modern Warfare 2, the account has even promised more multiplayer maps, modes, and weapons are on their way.

Developer Infinity Ward’s own Twitter account followed up the statement by teasing that the battle royale will also receive updates to its gulag as well as its looting and loadout systems. Despite not diving into deep details, it stated that a blog post highlighting Season 2 will come sometime next week. However, leaks may have already spoiled much of the surprise. In late December, images of a Resurgence map circulated the internet, displaying it potentially being built around a revamped version of World at War’s Castle location. These leaked shots have also pointed to the map being playable in Warzone 2.0’s DMZ mode, while a standalone Castle map was rumored to be headed to Modern Warfare 2.

If that does not sound like enough to make up for this delay, dataminers have even reasoned that classic multiplayer modes Gun Game and Gun Fight may be releasing in the near future. Albeit, the Call of Duty teams appear to make bug fixes the top priority — and rightfully so. Earlier this month, Warzone 2.0 players reported that the game had shadow-banned them instantly after obtaining a high amount of eliminations in a match. Although it is unclear what the next patch holds, fans can only hope Season 2 brings a more user-friendly experience.