Gulag fights are going back to 1v1 in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has gone to great lengths to separate itself from the original, from a reimagined 2v2 Gulag experience to having its fair share of new modes. Although, just a day after its developer revealed the Resurgence mode will soon be resurrected, it appears the battle royale’s Gulag will now follow suit by reverting to a layout that longtime fans know far too well.

Upon the launch of Warzone 2.0’s second season on February 15, Warzone players will spot at least one massive alteration to its Gulag feature. Although not much of Season 2’s content has been seen, developer Infinity Ward’s official Twitter account let out that the Gulag will only be for 1v1 fights next season. As Call of Duty veterans know, this is a first for Warzone 2.0, though the format was a key feature throughout the duration of its predecessor.

1v1’s are back in Battle Royale.



Gulag updates are coming in Season 02. We’ll be sharing more details about this in next week’s studio blog.@RavenSoftware — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) January 19, 2023 via Infinity Ward’s Twitter

This revelation does put several other aspects of the Gulag into question. For one, its current prison map would certainly be considered fairly large for standoffs between two lone gunmen. Additionally, the developer has yet to disclose whether The Jailer, an NPC that currently attacks both Gulag squads, would continue to be present for fights in Season 2.

Aside from the Gulag, those on Al Mazrah will witness other fundamental alterations in all battle royale modes. Previously, Infinity Ward also affirmed it plans on changing mechanics revolving around looting and player loadouts. The studio has not gone into specifics yet, though a blog detailing all of Warzone 2.0’s upcoming changes in Season 2 is confirmed to arrive sometime next week. If recent rumors are true, this may even include the reveal of a Resurgence map that is centered around a remade version of World at War’s Castle map.