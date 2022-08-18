Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 cinematic trailer reveals returning villains from the series’ history

Developer Raven Software had been surprisingly quiet when it came to Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard’s upcoming fifth season, though a short, new cinematic trailer has quickly changed that. The footage not only clues players into what will change on Warzone’s Caldera map, but it also reveals that Season Five will mark the return of villain Raul Menendez, amongst three others from the franchise.

Starting on August 24, Season Five: Last Stand will be welcoming four former series antagonists to Warzone and Vanguard: Black Ops II’s Raul Menendez, Ghost’s Gabriel Rorke, Black Ops 3 and 4’s Seraph, and Modern Warfare’s Khaled Al-Asad. In its cinematic trailer, the villains are first shown flying over the island of Caldera, and then dropping a bomb onto its Peak location, ultimately causing its towering volcano to erupt. Although it’s unclear what effects this will have on Caldera, this could certainly be hinting at major changes with the POI.

The footage does raise some questions in terms of the series’ lore. As both Vanguard and Warzone are both set in the World War II era, it is worth wondering how antagonists from the franchise’s futuristic and modern-day titles are winding up on the island. Even more bizarre, the last scene points to these foes bringing the EM1 weapon to both games, an energy blaster that first debuted in Advanced Warfare’s campaign. In sum, this trailer has single-handedly knotted up these timelines, so much so that only time travel could make sense of it all.

Prior to this trailer, developer Treyarch announced that the final phase of Zombies content is soon coming to Vanguard. Known as The Archon, this last chapter will feature notorious archdemon Kortifex, and it is said players will be able to fight the undead boss on a new round-based map.