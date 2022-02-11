Call of Duty: Warzone developer explains why FOV sliders won’t be implemented on consoles

Although recent mainline Call of Duty titles have added field-of-view sliders on all their supported platforms, the feature won’t be coming to the series’ current battle royale anytime soon. Despite being highly-requested since its inception, Call of Duty: Warzone’s developer now says it has no plans to add FOV sliders to consoles due to performance concerns.

In a thread from Call of Duty’s Twitter account, developer Raven Software alerted fans that it sees the demand for consoles players to have field-of-view sliders, but that its inclusion would cause “major performance impacts.” Specifically, the team claims that those on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 would be affected the most, ultimately forcing the developer to abandon the development of the feature.

“Our goal is for Warzone to be a performant experience on all platforms, so we don’t plan to implement an FOV slider on console at this time,” the tweet read. Currently, those on console can use FOV sliders on both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard, but it is no secret that using it can cause stark dips in frame rates.





Adding FOV on console in #Warzone creates major performance impacts for old gen console players. Our goal is for Warzone to be a performant experience on all platforms, so we do not plan to implement an FOV Slider on console at this time. — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 11, 2022 via Call of Duty’s Twitter account

This may be heartbreaking news for some looking to gain an edge, but it is possible at least one other Call of Duty battle royale may add this. The franchise’s Twitter account also confirmed on Friday that new Modern Warfare and Warzone installments were in the works, with both sharing a brand new engine. With the feature being present in the last two mainline games, players should have their hopes high on this incoming battle royale bearing this long-awaited slider.

