Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone sequel to be built on all-new engine

With it officially confirmed, the next mainline title in the Call of Duty series will be a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare. Claims have pointed to the title having several callbacks to the older games, but it will apparently have a brand new engine that will also be the foundation for the next Warzone game.

According to Charlie Intel, Infinity Ward Co-Studio Head Pat Kelly recently held a call with content creators detailing some of the features of this new engine. Kelly revealed that it will allow full integration between the next Warzone and Modern Warfare installment, which is likely to result in the two games sharing seasonal content.

This is certainly not a new concept within the franchise, but the studio head says the engine will be able to avoid more bugs from integration than the current battle royale’s engine. The studio head apparently went as far as saying that integration between Black Ops Cold War and Warzone put the battle royale in a “broken state” and made the game feel “bloated.”

Since, Call of Duty’s Twitter account has went to confirm the new engine, and hinted that the incoming Warzone title will be a “massive evolution” for the battle royale genre.

It is still not understood what this engine uniquely brings to the mainline Modern Warfare sequel, but it does have an official release window of Fall 2022. However, prominent Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson has alleged that this next installment is set to release on both current and last-gen platforms.