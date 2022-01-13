Call of Duty: Warzone exploit lets players shoot continuously without reloading

Call of Duty: Warzone is not a game known for subtlety. The sprawling battle royale franchise offers players over-the-top military shooter action that often feels more like Tropic Thunder than Apocalypse Now. The game has had a rich history of overpowered weapons, game-breaking exploits, and bugs. The latest community discovery is an example of all of these. As reported by multiple sources on social media, Call of Duty: Warzone players can currently use an exploit to fire the Type 11 LMG infinitely without having to reload.

The exploit seems to only affect the Type 11, and only when the 30-round magazine is equipped. Pressing reload and then swapping weapons skips the lengthy reload animation, filling the gun’s magazine instantly. This type of swap-reload is an intended mechanic in PvE games like Sanctum and Doom but is most certainly an exploitable bug in Call of Duty: Warzone, giving players using it a clear competitive advantage.

Naturally, the exploit has received a lot of attention, and rightfully so since it has the potential to completely delete the tiny shred of competitive balance Call of Duty: Warzone currently has. We expect the Type 11 no-reload exploit to be patched out of the game soon.