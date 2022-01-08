Call of Duty: Warzone has a new bug, and it makes your gun invisible

Call of Duty: Warzone has always had a history with pesky bugs, except the December release of Caldera seems to have taken the game to a new low. However, some of these bugs have even been in the player’s favor, the easy weapon leveling glitch being a great example. Yet, now we’re back to the bugs simply ruining the experience. As shown off by Reddit user JoTHauMm1 in the clip below, sometimes you happen to spawn in the Gulag with an invisible gun.

Obviously, seeing your gun is a vital part of any shooter. It’s also incredibly important in a one-on-one fight for your life when the other player can see their weapon, like in JoTHauMm1’s clip.

If that isn’t wild enough, some players in the Reddit thread report not having buildings in the Gulag render in. Therefore, they have no idea what they can shoot through or where they can move. One user even jokingly said to JoTHauMm1, “Man, at least you got crosshairs. If my gun doesn’t load in: I have nothing, no crosshairs or anything. I’m shooting blind. Maybe I should put a dot on my screen?”

It’s safe to say that Call of Duty Warzone remains filled with graphical and game-breaking bugs despite the massive amount of talented game developers Activision throws at it. However, we expect this bug to be squashed pronto because it’s hard to sell overpriced weapon skins when players can’t see their guns.