Capcom is raising employee salaries by 30% “to bolster sustainable corporate value”

It’s been a good few years for Capcom as a company: Resident Evil 2 Remake, 3 Remake, and Village all topped five million units sold since they’ve launched, not to mention the success of Monster Hunter. Now, their success is (literally) being paid back to the employees of Capcom.

Announced via press release, Capcom is raising the base salaries of its employees by an average of 30%. This will start with fiscal year 2022, which begins on April 1. There’s no fooling here though: Capcom is also introducing “a bonus system more closely linked to the company’s business performance,” which sounds a lot like the moral practice of profit sharing. The company will also “continue to enhance its employee performance review and training systems going forward.”

This ties into the other half of its press release, which promises a reorganization of the HR department’s four branches. This is being done “to sustainably strengthen its development and technological capabilities,” which will in turn “bolster productivity by further providing a comfortable workplace environment for employees.” In other words, Capcom wants to be a good company to work for, both in terms of compensation and employee treatment. Considering the multiple instances of sexual harassment and other toxic behavior in the game development world, these are good steps to take. The intention is “to bolster sustainable corporate value,” as the top of the press release says.

Capcom employees ought to enjoy the aforementioned bonus system when Resident Evil 2 Remake, 3 Remake, and 7 all get native PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions later this year. Those are free upgrades that support save transfers, but they’re sure to keep raising the sales numbers of those Resident Evil games. Plus, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is set to launch this summer, which should be a sizeable expansion for the spinoff.