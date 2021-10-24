Chris and Jill from Resident Evil join Fortnite

Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield from Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise are creeping their way to Fortnite as character skins. Their default appearance is based on their uniforms from the first Resident Evil and Resident Evil 5 respectively. Both skins are available right now in the Fortnite Item Shop as the S.T.A.R.S. Team Set.

Chris has an alternate outfit called the Hound Wolf Squad Style that makes him wear the outfit he wore in Resident Evil Village. Jill’s alternate is called Raccoon City Style and it is her in the clothes she wore in the Resident Evil 3 Remake.

They escaped one nightmare… only to find themselves in another.



Two legendary S.T.A.R.S. members find themselves on the Island…https://t.co/e3jPO8NExG pic.twitter.com/H4LdBcCUfn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 24, 2021

The S.T.A.R.S. Team Set also includes the Green Herb Back Bling, with alternate colors Red Herb and Blue Herb Styles, and the Saving Keystrokes Back Bling typewriter. There’s also the S.T.A.R.S. Team Gear Bundle, which comes with everything included in the normal S.T.A.R.S. Set along with some extra weapons and an emote.

The Team Gear Bundle includes an anti-bioweapon knife known as the HOT DOGGER Pickaxe and the Stun Rod Pickaxe. The emote that comes with the bundle is the Brolly Stroll Emote, which makes characters walk leisurely with a tiny umbrella that is based on the Umbrella Corporation logo. A special Survival Loading Screen by artist Rodrigo Lorenzo is also part of the Team Gear Bundle.