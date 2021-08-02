Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season 5 leak reveals Japanese theme, new operators
File sniffers strike again, this time revealing potential detail for new Call of Duty content.
With Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Season 4 refresh still fresh, the Call of Duty community got a big surprise: the details for Season 5 of Cold War and Warzone have been leaked, according to Reddit user Nanikos and the notorious leaker crew The Cheeseburger Boys. While it’s possible that the leak is fraudulent, The Cheeseburger Boys have produced reliable information in the past, and their Twitter was taken down not long after the leaks went viral, so our guess is that they’re on to something.
The leak suggests a Japanese-themed event including a new operator named Kitsune, the addition of the Tec-9, changes to the summit map, and new zombie-related content.
Here are the details, as reported by Nanikos:
Season is Japanese themed Tec-9 is coming The Operators name is Kitsune. There are another two operators named Kingsley and Surge, could be codenames though We'll also probably see Weather Station (New region for outbreak that contains summit) as well as standalone summit as well for 6v6 ect. I know they're coming, just don't know when it's being added. Likely this season, if not it'll be season 6. As well as this there is also still PHD and Double Tap for zombies and the lightning links field upgrade.