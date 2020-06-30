Crash 4 dev clarifies there are no microtransactions in the game

After much speculation that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time would include character skins that would be locked behind a paywall, the game’s developer, Toys for Bob, has taken to Twitter to specify there will not be any microtransactions in the game, at least not upon release. As a bonus, however, those who purchase digitally will have access to the “Totally Tubular skins.”

We're seeing confusion about #MTX in @CrashBandicoot 4 and want to be 💎 clear: There are NO MICROTRANSACTIONS in #Crash4. As a bonus, the Totally Tubular skins are included in all digital versions of the game. — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) June 30, 2020

It was thought to be official that the game would include available additional content to buy when Microsoft Store’s website mentioned “in-app purchases.” Since Toys for Bob’s recent tweet, though, the mistake has since been taken down from the site. Additionally, the site does have a listing for the ’80s-inspired “Totally Tubular” skins but states that they are not sold separately.

The last prominent Crash release, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, did offer additional paid content, such as character skins and karts, but after some short time on shelves. Although developed by Beenox, Toys For Bob could still follow the same paid model after Crash 4‘s release, as it is unlikely the game will only offer one set of optional skins.

The new installment will be made available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Oct. 2.