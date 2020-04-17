Crysis Remastered co-developed by The Witcher 3 Switch studio Saber Interactive

Saber Interactive is assisting with the development of Crysis Remastered, Crytek revealed in a press release.

The studio is well known for the port of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Nintendo Switch, one of the most significant achievements for both the studio and the hybrid console itself as CD Projekt RED’s action RPG has long been believed too heavy for the platform.

Saber is also cooperating on PlayStation, Xbox and PC versions of Crysis Remastered, it has been confirmed.

According to Crytek, the remaster will only feature the single-player campaigns and is being re-developed with multiple improvements compared to the original.

Among those, we can find high-quality textures and improved art assets, an HD texture pack, temporal anti-aliasing, SSDO, SVOGI, state-of-the-art depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, and parallax occlusion mapping, particle effects “where applicable.”

Volumetric fog and shafts of light, software-based ray tracing, and screen space reflections will be included, on top of that.

We don’t know how many of these features will come to the Nintendo Switch, but that version is also being called Crysis Remastered, so chances are it’s not a straight port.

Saber Interactive has recently announced it is carrying its own World War Z, a co-op multiplayer shooter based on the movie, on Nintendo Switch.

The label has been acquired by Embracer Group, owner of THQ Nordic and Deep Silver, but it is still working on its project such as Crysis Remastered.

Crysis Remastered is releasing this year for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.