Crysis Remastered vs. Original Crysis comparison screenshots look disappointing

Crysis Remastered first images have popped up through the Microsoft Store, and they seem to reveal minor improvements over the original game.

As showcased by ResetEra users, who compared gameplay sequences from the original to those depicted in the remaster’s screenshots, there seems to be room for some little improvement, but an overall look is disappointing compared to the 2007’s first-person shooter.

Original Crysis.

Crysis Remastered.

Lighting and foliage appear to be a step back compared to the high-quality level they reached in the original Crysis, which had a better definition of items on the screen while it now looks a bit washed out.

That said, the game is evidently coming with improvements when it comes to reflections and level of detail, even though it’s not clear how much of that will be retained in the final version in movement.

Original Crysis.

Crysis Remastered.

According to the Microsoft Store listing, Crysis Remastered is releasing on July 23 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Considering they’re coming from the Xbox store, there’s a chance these images are directly from the console version and not from the PC. That would be unusual but at least in line with claims from Crytek and Saber Interactive that the game would be launching with high-quality textures, temporal anti-aliasing, depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, and even a software-based ray tracing.