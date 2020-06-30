Crysis Remastered release date and gameplay trailer leaked

It appears that the Microsoft Store has pulled the trigger a bit too soon, before the formal announcement of Crytek’s highly-anticipated shooter, Crysis Remastered, as the site has accidentally dropped a release date and gameplay trailer of the game. The advertisement listed points to a July 23 release date, with the download size standing at a small seven gigabytes.

A Twitter user by the name of Okami13_ was able to post the gameplay trailer before the site swiftly took it down. Although the store’s link is still available, there is no mention of price or additional features, aside from having “remastered graphics optimized for a new generation of hardware.”

Crysis Remastered release date and information leaked via Microsoft Store.



Coming 7/23/20



New screenshots: pic.twitter.com/rrcWJJqVbn — Okami (@Okami13_) June 30, 2020 Via Twitter

Okami13_ also managed to dig up a leaked list of Xbox One achievements for the game, all of which mirror the original game’s Xbox 360 achievements.

Another Twitter user, Wario64, known as an industry insider of sorts, claims that the footage leaked has been captured from PC.

Although a Microsoft Store leak, the game will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It will be only a mere number of hours until it is known when the game can be pre-ordered and what its price will be, as Crytek’s YouTube channel has a July 1st premiere date for a video listed as “Crytek Remastered – Official Gameplay Trailer Premiere.”