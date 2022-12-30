Cult of the Lamb drops a preview for its first major content update, adds Penguin and Lion followers

Video game studio Massive Monster and publishers Devolver Digital shared a blog post on Steam for Cult of the Lamb. As a celebration of the new year, the blog post revealed details about the first major content update for Cult of the Lamb, plus new Follower Forms. Players can gain Follower Forms of the Penguin and the Lion as Twitch Drops by watching participating streamers play the title until January 5, 2023.

Follower Forms are new skins you can give your followers that you convert on your quest to spread your cult. Besides the new Follower Forms, the major update is expected to include patches and improvements based on feedback. The Lamb gains new moves in the update, including new Heavy Attacks. Players press and hold the Attack Button to use Heavy Attack, which can knock back many enemies in one smash. Each weapon has a variant of the Heavy Attack, with the Heavy Attack for the Axe allowing The Lamb to throw the weapon at the enemies and have it return to him like a Boomerang. The Heavy Attack version for the Dagger summons multiple Daggers from the sky that drop in a line.

The blog post also promises that new features will arrive in the game as part of the major update. The new features will add depth, difficulty, and accessibility to the game, and the update will hopefully improve the title’s quality of life. The blog also teased that rematches with old foes will include new features, hinting about something different going on with the Barbatos enemy. The developers did not share when fans can expect the release of the major update, but they claim that game will be receiving patches at the start of the New Year.

The Cult of Lamb is a roguelike game that follows the story of a possessed Lamb who has to create a loyal following for his new god named “The One Who Waits.” The game was praised for featuring a mixture of cute character designs and horrific religious imagery and was able to sell around 1 million copies.