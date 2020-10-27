Cyberpunk 2077 delayed to December 10, despite already going gold

For the third time in the last year, developer CD Projekt Red has decided to delay the release of their upcoming title, Cyberpunk 2077. In a statement published to the game’s Twitter account, it is detailed that the RPG will now drop on December 10.

“The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test nine versions of it,” CD Projekt Red co-founders Adam Badowski and Marcin Iwinski stated in the letter. The two also revealed that the game was “almost a next-gen title,” but still needs to ensure that “every version runs smoothly.”

Even though the game has gone gold, the team notes that this doesn’t mean the end of the game’s development. To ensure these improvements are made, CD Projekt Red will be working on a “day 0 patch,” an update they claim had an “undercalculated” time period.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally slated for release in April of this year, but was then pushed back to September 17, and further on to November 19. Now, on December 10, the title will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Stadia.