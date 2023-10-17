All House Skins in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Ranked

Disney Dreamlight Valley has come a long way since 2022. In just over a year, it’s seen numerous expansions, items, and even house skins. The days of expanding your Gablefront House just three times are long gone. With House Dream Styles, you have a range of choices, from elegant castles to eerie mansions and beach houses. Still, since they all cost a fair share of moonstones, it’s better to decide which are the best Disney Dreamlight Valley house skins from the get-go.

10. White Gablefront House

Image by Gamepur

The Gablefront House is the default house you get as soon as you boot up Disney Dreamlight Valley. Granted, you’ll have to upgrade it a bit to get more floors and stories.

The reason it’s at the bottom of the list is because of its simplicity, but it’s by no means a bad house. In fact, I’d argue it’s the most customizable one since it comes with 6 color skins that let you change the colors a bit when you get bored. My personal favorite is the White Gablefront house. It just makes my house look a tiny bit like a Barbie Dream House.

This house reminds me of simpler times in DDV but is also a house skin that pales in comparison to the extravagant castles and spooky mansions that have been added recently.

9. Mike and Sulley’s Apartment

Image by Gamepur

Monsters Inc. is one of my favorite Disney universes. I’d jump at the chance to explore all those zillion doors and share ice cream with the Himalayan monster.

But what they’ve done here is swap the wild world for a blah brick apartment. Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure that’d look great on a campus. But just where am I supposed to place Mike and Sulley’s apartment in the Valley? Would it fit better in Dazzle Beach or in the Forgotten Valley? Right now, it sticks out like a sore thumb, with no spot in the Valley that suits it.

8. Beach House

Image by Gamepur

A house on the beach sounds like a dream, both in DDV and in real life. However, when I envision my dream house on a beach, it definitely does not look like this. The saddest part is it doesn’t even pay homage to the houses in the Moana movie, either. Polynesian houses look more like Hawaiian huts, as opposed to thin two-floor buildings. The only part that vaguely resembles this design is the ceiling.

Still, I’ll give Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Beach House skin some points for letting us place it on water. It’s a cool addition that definitely gives it a nice touch.

7. Nightmare Castle

Image by Gamepur

The Nightmare Castle is huge, spacious, and spooky. It hits that sweet spot between magic with the floating floors but doesn’t lose the scary vibes with those pointy roofs. It looks stellar when you place it on the Forgotten Valley or the Glade of Trust.

My one complaint with the Nightmare Castle is that it’s ridiculously expensive. The Nightmare Castle represents the first spike in price for Premium Shop house bundles. While all house bundles had previously cost 3000, the Nightmare Castle would go on to cost 3750 moonstones.

6. Frosty Fortress

Image by Gamepur

The Frosty Fortress is a marvelous, frosty addition to Disney Dreamlight Valley’s house skin repertoire. It’s a huge castle-like building covered in snow that fits right in the Frosted Heights. This house is the perfect excuse to become Elsa’s neighbor and have snowball fights every morning.

The snowy stairs leading up to the cozy wooden entrance create a sense of coziness, which can only get better if you add a fireplace to snuggle up inside. Honestly, I couldn’t wish to spend my DDV winters in a better place.

5. Sweet House

Image by Gamepur

The Sweet House is the only non-castle-like house skin that costs 3750 moonstones in the premium shop. Still, the level of detail in every corner of this candy-sprinkled house makes up for it.

This is one of the best Disney Dreamlight Valley house skins because it completely differs from anything else they’ve released before. The design is unique and stays true to the source material.

If I can throw in one complaint, it’s that we don’t yet have a Candy biome to place it in.

4. Palace

Image by Gamepur

It’s the iconic Disney Palace, the one you’ve seen at the start of every Disney movie throughout your entire life. And now, thanks to some DDV magic, you get to live inside of it.

Sure, it looks bigger on the outside than on the inside, but nothing beats the feeling of sleeping where the magic happens.

3. Prince Eric’s Ship

Image by Gamepur

Prince Eric’s ship gets points of originality. After all, I would have never dreamed we would get a ship to call our home.

This Disney Dreamlight Valley house skin might as well be the most detailed of them all. Both the outside and inside have a lot of ship-themed decor that shows a lot of work was put into it.

2. Haunted “Before Christmas” Mansion

Image by Gamepur

On 2023’s spooky season, we got the Haunted Before Christmas Mansion, which also comes with a slightly less Halloweeny version that gets rid of the pumpkins.

Related: Best Spooky Furniture for Halloween Decor in Disney Dreamlight Valley

This massive house skin fits really well in both the Glade of Trust and the Forgotten Valley. It’s a must-have home for Halloween enthusiasts.

1. Purple Cottage

Image by Gamepur

Sometimes, all you want to do after running in this wacky Valley full of plateaus, snow, and beaches is hide away in your tiny, cozy cottage and brew a hot cup of tea.

That’s why the Purple Cottage reigns supreme as Disney Dreamlight Valley’s top house skin. It may not boast grandeur or size, but its charming, snug design slots effortlessly into any Valley nook.