Dead by Daylight players are split on The Skull Merchant’s design

Developer Behaviour Interactive has revealed the newest Chapter for Dead by Daylight: Chapter 27 Tools of Torment. In the trailer, it was revealed that the game will be getting three new characters, a single Killer that loves using tech to find and kill her victims, The Skull Merchant, and two survivors who are siblings: Thalita and Renato Lyra. While many are interested in playing the newest Chapter, fans within the Dead by Daylight community are split on one thing: the Skull Merchant’s design.

Related: The Skull Merchant’s drones are watching you in Dead by Daylight Tools of Torment

Many of the comments from those who are unimpressed by the Skull Merchant’s look said that they were hoping for a character that was more monstrous and mechanical, such as a killer cyborg. This is understandable, given that the community has been wanting more monsters rather than humans. Most of the Killers in Dead by Daylight are human with twisted features to make them look scary.

The only Killers that are monsters are the Demogorgon, who can no longer purchase, and the Dredge. The Dredge is an original Killer who finally gave the community what they were looking for: a genuine monster that was originally designed by the team. After receiving the Dredge almost a year ago back in June 2022, fans want to see more characters like that. So it’s understandable why The Skull Merchant’s design may have disappointed them.

On the other side of the issue, others believe that the Skull Merchant looks cool. The Killer is incredibly smart, given that she’s able to use advanced technology to her advantage to find and slay her victims. Some love her retractable claws especially.

Admittedly, The Skull Merchant is a lot more human than the cast, much like Legion. And it’s understandable how some may be disappointed in her look. In one of the teasers that were posted to Twitter, you could hear mechanical sounds in the background. This could give players the idea that the Killer would be more robotic than The Skull Merchant was revealed to be. With that being said though, we don’t know everything about the Killer yet, like her lore and abilities. Although her look may be disappointing to some, how she plays and who she is could be enough to sway the opinion of some players.