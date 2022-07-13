Can you still get the Demogorgon in Dead by Daylight? Answered

Stranger Things is an incredibly popular IP, and in September 2019, it came to Dead by Daylight in Chapter 13. However, this chapter’s content has since been removed, leaving many unsure whether they can use their Killers and Survivors. This guide explains if you can still get the Demogorgon and other Stranger Things content in Dead by Daylight.

Can you still buy the Demogorgon?

Image via Summer Game Fest YouTube

The Demogorgon was a popular monster to play in Dead by Daylight, but as of November 17, 2021, the Stranger Things DLC, Dead by Daylight Chapter 13, was removed to buy. The Demogorgon is no longer available to purchase digitally, but it can still be played in-game by anyone who bought and downloaded this content before it was removed. Likewise, Survivors Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington also can’t be purchased digitally but can still be used by those who bought and downloaded them before the content was removed from storefronts.

However, you can buy the Dead by Daylight Stranger Things Chapter and start playing it today as long as you have a PS5, PS4, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X. When this Chapter was released, Behaviour Interactive also released a physical edition called Dead by Daylight Nightmare Edition, which was only released for PS4 and Xbox One. That’s why you need one of the aforementioned consoles with a disc drive to run it. You can still find copies of this online, and it comes with the Stranger Things DLC, Curtain Call DLC, and Shattered Bloodline DLC. All of that bonus content is stored on the disc, meaning you can buy a used copy and still play all of the included DLC Chapters. We have confirmed this with our own physical copy.

Why was Stranger Things removed from Dead by Daylight?

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Developer Behaviour Interactive lost the license to the Stranger Things series for use in Dead by Daylight. If the Montreal developer ever wanted them back to coincide with the launch of the show’s last season, they certainly could. They would just have to renegotiate a deal with the copyright holders at Netflix. Dead by Daylight players were so put out by the removal of the DLC that they started a petition to bring it back.

Can you still play as the Demogorgon?

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Anyone who purchased and downloaded Chapter 13, the Stranger Things DLC for Dead by Daylight, before it was removed from storefronts can still play as the Demogorgon and use the Survivors that were part of it. As we’ve mentioned, you can also pick up a physical copy of Dead by Daylight Nightmare Edition and access all the content from this Chapter right now. The only caveat is that you’ll be restricted to the platform you buy the game for when you want to play as the Demogorgon or one of the associated Survivors.

Thankfully, Dead by Daylight has cross-progression support between console ecosystems, so you can buy the physical game for PS4 and apply all of your progress to the PS5 version too. However, you won’t be able to play as the Demogorgon on PS5 without a disc drive because the Stranger Things DLC is restricted to the disc. The same applies to Xbox consoles.