Dead by Daylight’s next crossover returns to Saw, starts this week

Ready for some extra horror in January? Dead by Daylight’s tenth Tome is going back to the horrifying world of Saw, and a new killer will arrive with it.

“When your life hangs in the balance, how far will you go?” asks the promo tweet — a question from Jigsaw in the original films. The brief teaser video also gives us a glimpse of the new killer as well. It’s not the original Jigsaw, but that’s understandable given that he was a cancer-ridden elderly man. Instead, we’re getting a character who embodies the spirit of the mastermind, with a mask bearing the trademark red spirals and a crown that resembles the infamous reverse bear trap from the movies.

When your life hangs in the balance, how far will you go?



It won’t be long till the new killer joins the roster: the new Tome arrives on Wednesday, January 26. This isn’t the first time Dead by Daylight has dabbled in the world of Saw, but it has been a while. The Saw Chapter released almost exactly four years ago, adding Amanda Young as a new killer called The Pig. This next Tome is something of an anniversary in that respect.

For all the content that Dead by Daylight adds, sometimes things have to be taken away. Developer Behaviour Interactive will be removing the game’s Leatherface mask due to player harassment. That will happen as part of its January 2022 update, which has yet to be given a release date.