Dead Cells’ upcoming The Queen and the Sea DLC will introduce two new biomes and a boss

Developer Motion Twin has announced that the next expansion for Dead Cells will arrive on PC and console during the first quarter of 2022 and will act as a conclusion to the DLC trilogy. It’s called The Queen and The Sea and will add two late-game biomes and a new boss to the roguelike Metroidvania.

These new biomes will see players fighting new enemies against a backdrop of sunken ships before scaling a tall lighthouse to face what the developers claim is the game’s toughest boss to date. There isn’t much information on the new boss just yet, but the recently released teaser trailer provides a glimpse of them — an imposing figure with a halo of sorts and glowing orange sword.

The teaser also shows what we can assume are three new enemy variants wielding some deadly-looking weapons, including glowing dual scythes, a huge bow, and giant morning stars. But the inclusion of new foes with intimidating equipment also means new weapons for players to wield, though there aren’t any details on those just yet.

The Queen and The Sea will provide an alternative path to the usual High Peak Castle/Derelict Distillery and Throne Room biomes, giving a little more intrigue and choice to the latter stages of each run.