Destiny 2 Guardian subclass changes are “far from over,” buffs and nerfs coming in Season 19

It’s quite common to hear that Bungie is tweaking the subclasses for Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks in Destiny 2, but this many years into the game, it might surprise you to learn that they’re a major focus of the next season. There will be other changes in Season 19 of course, but Bungie has put the spotlight on subclasses at the moment.

The latest This Week at Bungie post says that the evolution of subclasses is “far from over” and digs into the nitty-gritty of what will be changing for each. Starting with Solar, Restoration “has proved to be too powerful” in some contexts, so that will be receiving a nerf. The Knock ‘Em Down aspect is also a point of contention, granting too much benefit to Hunters. On the flip side, Void’s Overshields will get increased survivability, as they’re not currently up to snuff. Additionally, the Titan’s Shield Bash will be made more reliable when targeting enemies and opposing players.

As the newest addition, Arc doesn’t have as much collected data for Bungie to study, but Touch of Thunder Storm Grenades are the main concern — they’re going to get a nerf. Finally, there’s Stasis. Bungie doesn’t “have any intention of returning Stasis to its original potency at Beyond Light’s launch,” but Coldsnap and Duskfield Grenades will be buffed. There are many more number-specific adjustments in the blog post, as well as additional details beyond the subclass changes.

For example, a new dungeon will drop when Season 19 launches. That’s happening Friday, December 9 at noon ET / 9 AM PT. Bungie is being tight-lipped about the layout and theme of the dungeon, but it will surely be a welcome new challenge no matter what. Speaking of dungeons and raids, Deep Stone Crypt weapon crafting will also be added next season. Along the same lines, a number of materials will be unavailable after Season 19.