Destiny 2 players are having a tough time with The Witch Queen’s Legendary campaign

Bungie might have wanted The Witch Queen’s campaign to feel like episodes of Star Trek and The Mandalorian, but one big thing that sets video games apart from series like those is the ability to choose a difficulty level. Apparently the new expansion’s Legendary option is no joke.

Looking at the Destiny 2 subreddit, there are several threads of Guardians lamenting the difficulty of The Witch Queen’s Legendary-level campaign. Many revolve around the Lucent Moths, with user johnnc2 referencing a famous meme. QuinacWuXing also stressed the danger of that particular enemy with a warning. Meanwhile, Dapper-Muffin7253 shared a screenshot of their kill-death ratio during an unspecified mission, which lists an eyebrow-raising 688 kills, 84 precision kills, and 71 deaths. Lastly, Longest_Inch shared a screenshot of the game offering the choice between Legendary and Normal difficulty with a funny caption about Bungie’s “tempting offer.”

That offer? A whole bunch of rewards for completing the campaign on Legendary, including Exotic armor, a gear bundle, and more. While it’s clear that earning those rewards is a difficult task for the Destiny 2 crowd, it’s nice to know they have a sense of humor about it, at least when it comes to Reddit threads.

The Witch Queen expansion is available now for Destiny 2. If you’re considering going after those sweet rewards yourself, we can help you figure out if you should play on Normal or Legendary difficulty.