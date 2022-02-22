What are Lucent Moths in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen?

The Witch Queen promises to shake up more than a few mechanics within Destiny 2, and Bungie has shown little is sacred in terms of updating. From being able to craft new weapons to playing through missions on various difficulty levels, The Witch Queen is bringing a lot of new content.

One new enemy is called the Lucent Moth, and it has two unique means of interacting. Lucent Moths can either be hovering about in the world, or following a minion (which can be then charged up with the power of Light, effectively giving them a full shield). If you see these moths fluttering about, a quick bullet will pop them: otherwise, they’ll activate, and either charge an enemy or fly towards Guardians and explode.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While Lucent Moths can be frustrating to deal with while platforming, as they offer slight knockback and roughly half the Guardian’s shield, they come into their own while joining swarms of enemies.

The density of enemies can make moths difficult to notice, much less hit, which nearly guarantees that a few enemies will make their way towards Guardians with an additional shield. If that shield is depleted, the moth escapes: make short work of it to thin the herd of targets quicker, and don’t let them charge your squad as the explosive damage is painful.