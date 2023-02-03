Destiny 2 players have some extra time to earn exclusive Raid emblem when Lightfall launches

Destiny 2 fans are likely looking forward to diving into the Lightfall expansion on day one to grind out their new Light level and tackle the various challenges awaiting them on Neptune. Not only are they excited about hunting down the many new exotics that are coming to the game and the upcoming ability, Strand, but they want to make sure they’re ready for when the upcoming Raid drops within the first few weeks of the expansion. To help relieve the stress of preparing for this, Bungie has announced that players will have a little more time to earn the exclusive emblem and are extending contest mode.

Bungie made the announcement on their official Twitter page, where they also announced the date and time of the new Raid release for Lightfall. The team will extend the contest mode for the raid by a full day, giving players a proper weekend to earn the exclusive Raid emblem. The Lightfall raid will launch on March 10 at 9 AM PST with contest mode in full effect, and contest mode ends on March 12 at 10 AM PST, 11 days after Lightfall releases on February 28.

We are extending contest mode an additional day to allow teams pursuing the emblem more chances to take breaks, as well as allow anyone who has commitments on Friday to still have time to participate. More details will be available in a future TWAB. — Destiny 2 Team (@Destiny2Team) February 3, 2023

The announcement is likely a huge relief for players who typically have to rally friends together with the raid drops to complete it quickly. Those who work day jobs probably previously felt left out of these events because the contest mode drops in the middle of the day, preventing them from joining friends to bang their heads against the wall to learn the new, complicated raid mechanics. These changes should mean raid groups can try to coordinate on a group Friday evening and spend all day Saturday working on it to secure victory before contest mode ends on Sunday morning. It also gives time for players to try out the upcoming weapon changes coming to the game when Lightfall launches.

Bungie has detailed they are planning to provide further details in the future This Week at Bungie (TWAB) post. We do not know if this will be the next TWAB post or if it’ll be the one leading up to Lightfall, but the team does plan to elaborate.

Regardless, these changes should presumably not shake up the Destiny 2 World First race for these raids, and this should not influence the professional players. Instead, these changes will likely provide a more friendly stance for the broader Destiny 2 player base, awarding them more time to complete a difficult challenge.