Destiny 2 Players Torn Over Exotic Armor Absence in Season of the Wish

Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish lacks Exotic Armor, and while Bungie has good reason to hold back on adding new sets, fans are hungry for more options.

The nature of live-service games means old content tends to get overlooked, with shiny, new additions regularly joining the fray, vying for all of the fanbase’s love and adoration. Even the most beloved Exotic armor pieces in Destiny 2 are in danger of being washed away with each new expansion.

It’s not an easy problem to solve, but the developers are taking a shot at it by slowing down new releases and overhauling ones that aren’t meeting expectations. Still, a whole season without new Exotic Armor presents its own problem.

Destiny 2’s Exotic Armor Problem in Season of the Wish

Image via Bungie

For many players, Season of the Wish not having Exotic Armor won’t be a big deal, and preventing older options from being power-creeped out of viability is far more important. As an admitted casual, my entire inventory is made up of older gear that I’ve continually upgraded over time. Still, it’s easy to see how this could be painful for others.

The most notable issue with this ‘skip a season’ mentality is item starvation. D2 has grown tremendously over the years, and the addition of new game-changing Subclass options means the item pool has to grow significantly to match the power of pre-existing items.

Dedicated fans gathered to discuss this exact issue, and some excellent points were raised about subclass parity, flexibility, and how Stasis and Strand players across all classes are often stuck with weak build paths.

“I definitely understand the need to take a step back and rework old exotics. I really do. I just wish we had a new strand exotic for Titans,” one commenter summarized. “Abeyannt Leap is good, but I would like something else that doesn’t force me into a specific aspect and/or a specific grenade.”

Adjusting items may not always turn out for the best either. It’s hard to say the Season of the Wish changes to Apotheosis Veil and Ballidorse Wrathweavers will benefit Warlocks in the long run, and if new items don’t replace some of that value, whole classes could struggle to find their feet this go around.

Image via Light GG

Still, some are hopeful that cleaning up the loot pool and giving older items a chance at new life will add that exact variety to the game. As one passionate fan put it, “I’d rather we get fewer, more impactful exotics than just regular trash every season.”

Getting this right could be huge for Bungie, who could certainly use a win after announcing The Final Shape has been pushed back into June 2024.