Destiny 2 raid and dungeon rotation coming in Season 17

Bungie announced at the end of their Destiny 2 Showcase detailing the Witch Queen and beyond late last year that rotating raid and dungeon content was coming sometime during the Witch Queen. In today’s This Week at Bungie post, we got much more detail about how the system will work. Even better news: the rotation drops in Season 17, likely only a few months away.

There are two rotators arriving next season: Seasonal and Weekly. The Seasonal variant is simple: “Each Season, the newly released raid and dungeon will grant Pinnacle rewards for all encounters.” For Season 17, that means Vow of the Disciple. Provided Bungie delivers their promised returning Destiny 1 raid later in Season 18, it’s assumed that activity will take up the “Pinnacle rewards for all encounters” banner. This Seasonal system applies to dungeon content for those who have the Witch Queen Deluxe Edition, with that three-person endgame seeing a new entry in Season 17.

The weekly rotation is a little more complex. Bungie notes, “this particular inclusion will have a chance to feature all raids and dungeons not listed as the Seasonal rotation.” If the rotator follows Destiny’s 1 Age of Triumph rules, one raid will be the weekly featured activity. The wording in the post seems to suggest multiple raids and dungeons will be available out of the sizable pool of options available in-game.

Thanks to certain Legendary Gear like Fatebringer from Vault of Glass being locked to specific encounters, you can now farm whichever encounter has the item you want. This doesn’t seem to guarantee the weapon or gear, as that would defeat the grind, but farming for specific gear should be easier. The rotator also increases how rewarding raids and dungeons are: “All lockouts on encounter rewards for Legendary gear are being removed, which means all Legendary drops in both raids and dungeons will be 100-percent farmable if you so choose.”

The post doesn’t mention any changes to final encounter loot chests in raids released since Deep Stone Crypt that allow you to spend Spoils of War to roll for individual weapons and armor. There was also discussion of adding such mechanics to older raids like Last Wish and Garden of Salvation, but if raids are what you’ve wanted, raids are what you’ve got.