Destiny 2 reveals PlayStation crossover Armor Ornaments: Last of Us, God of War, & More

Everyone likes a good crossover event, and plenty of them occur that bring together beloved franchises with some cool collectibles or cosmetics for players to buy or collect. For Destiny 2, their newest collaboration is with their new owners and their beloved IPs.

Alongside the launch of Season of the Deep, Bungie has revealed several new armor ornaments based on some of PlayStation’s biggest games players can purchase when the new season launches today.

New Destiny 2 Ornaments Feature Some of PlayStation’s Biggest Franchises

The official Destiny Twitter account revealed the crossover with an image showing the new armor ornaments. In it, we see the three classes in Destiny sporting fancy new armor inspired by some of PlayStation’s biggest games. On the left, we have a Titan sporting a God of War themed armor, complete with red face paint and bulky, heavyset armor fitting for the game’s tanky class. The middle shows a Hunter with armor inspired by Aloy’s outfit, complete with blue threads and a beaded necklace. We have a Warlock wearing armor inspired by Ghost of Tsushima, complete with a hair bun, katana, and an oni mask. Lastly, you can grab a Ghost shell with the cordyceps sprouting from its casing inspired by The Last of Us.

The post indicates that the new armor ornaments will be available today alongside the launch of the most recent season in Destiny 2, Season of the Deep. While we don’t know the exact pricing at the time of writing, we can make an educated guess that it will be around the same price as previous collaborations, such as Assasins Creed, and will be around 2000 silver, which should set you back $20/£16. Despite being PlayStation themed, these new armor sets will be available on all platforms.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to many, especially since Sony bought Bungie back in 2022, so naturally, we could assume they will want to put their IPs wherever they can to show off their great games, which in truth, they have been pretty damn good recently. Along with these new ornaments, players can expect a slew of new exotics and content from the new season, including a new dungeon, expansions to the Strand subclass, and new accessibility features.