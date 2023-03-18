Destiny community comes together to pay tribute to recently passed Zavala voice actor Lance Reddick

The Destiny community has come together to mourn the passing of Commander Zavala’s voice actor Lance Reddick. Numerous tributes to the actor have come out after his sudden passing on Friday, March 17, from fans, as well as fellow Hollywood actors, who are sharing their memories with Reddick. In addition to his role in the Destiny series, Reddick also appeared as Sylens in the Horizon titles.

Tributes by the Destiny players have flooded social media as they went on to pay their respects to Commander Zavala in Destiny 2. Players are sharing images of themselves on Twitter and Reddit sitting around Zavala, who is present in the game’s The Tower section. Reddick had voiced the prominent character for the past decade and holds a special place in the Destiny fans’ hearts as seen by the tributes. Some are bowing down or saluting Commander Zavala to pay their respects, while others gather around in silence for the deceased actor.

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has also paid tribute to Lance Reddick by releasing an official statement on Twitter. “His love for our community shined through in Commander Zavala, in his uncompromising dedication to his craft, and out of the radiating kindness that touched those around him. To say he will be missed is a profound understatement, yet no less true” reads the statement.

Guerilla Games also paid tribute to Reddick, who provided voice and motion capture for Sylens in both Horizon games.

Lance Reddick was also an avid Destiny player and engaged with the game’s community which made him so beloved among them. After his passing, a Reddit user found Reddick’s Bungie username and discovered that he was playing Destiny 2 the night before his passing, exploring the in-game European Dead Zone (EDZ). Reddick’s last video game contribution would be to Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion and it is unsure what Bungie is planning on doing with his voiced character Zavala after his sudden demise. For now, all of the Destiny and entertainment community are paying tribute and celebrating the life of a wonderful and iconic actor.