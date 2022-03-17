Destiny 2’s crafting system is about to get a lot simpler next Season

Crafting in Destiny 2 is a great way to acquire the best possible roll on some of the best weapons in the game. It is, however, a little overcomplicated. That’s all changing at the beginning of Season 17 when the only necessary materials will be Neutral Element, Resonant Alloy, and Ascendant Allows. In the This Week at Bungie blog posted today, Bungie tacitly admitted to the unneeded complexity and outlined how the Legendary elemental currencies will be removed, leaving only the three core materials as required.

Additionally, Bungie outlined three steps they’re taking to continue tuning crafting. First, giving players more controlled ways to earn the Deepsight weapons. Second, monitor the stockpiling of Deepsight weapons, their drop rates, as well as Resonant Alloy acquisition and behavior. Third, the possible adjusting of Reshaping costs as a whole.

Bungie was aware of the issue to some extent before launch, but couldn’t actually address it all until now. Following community feedback, they’ve gone so far as to say that elemental currencies like “Ruinous and Adroit became redundant and, in some cases, in conflict” with the core ingredients of “Ascendant Alloys and Neutral Elements.” Hopefully, when Season 17 of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen releases, any remaining issues are well and truly solved.