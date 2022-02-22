How to find Patterns for crafting in Destiny 2

Crafting has become a critical part of Destiny 2, introduced in The Witch Queen expansion. If you want to take on some of the stricter threats that you and your Fireteam will be facing, you’ll want to make sure you can craft some of the best weapons in the solar system. Patterns are an essential part that you will need to use in crafting, which serves as blueprints. In this guide, we cover how you can find Patterns and use them to create weapons in Destiny 2.

There are a handful of ways you can go about unlocking a particular Pattern for a weapon. You might have to complete a quest for it. Other Patterns might be unlocked for you by completing in-game objectives or specific activities. It will vary on the type of Pattern you’re looking to add to your armory. The more activities and quests you work through in Destiny 2, the more crafting Patterns you can take back with you and begin working on at your crafting bench.

Eventually, after you earn enough Patterns, your next goal will be to hunt down Deepsight Resonance weapons. You can extract particular perks from these weapons to then use at your crafting bench and tune them to being one of your preferred weapons in combat.