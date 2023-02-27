How big is the Destiny 2 Lightfall patch?

Destiny 2 Lightfall is one of the biggest expansions the game has received to date. Introducing a new planet, Neptune, and a new season alongside an entire campaign. This guide explains how big the patch for Destiny 2 Lightfall is so you know how much space to clear on your device.

How big is the patch for Destiny 2 Lightfall?

The patch size for Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion varies across each platform. We’ve broken them down for each platform below so you can see which information applies to you.

Destiny 2 Lightfall patch size on PC

On PC, the patch will be roughly the same size across all three storefronts. On Steam, the patch is 102.6 GB, it’s 102.13 GB on the Microsoft Store, and it’s 101.51 GB on GOG. While not the biggest patches across all platforms, these are some of the largest out there.

Destiny 2 Lightfall patch size on Xbox

On Xbox One, the Destiny 2 Lightfall patch is a measly 89.21 GB, while on Xbox Series X/S, it’s the largest of all platforms at 108.59 GB. We’re not sure why Microsoft’s latest console needs such a large patch, but it’s necessary and will likely require you to delete a few things.

Destiny 2 Lightfall patch size on PlayStation

Across PlayStation consoles, the Destiny 2 Lightfall patch is still large but not colossal. On PS4, it’s 88.21 GB, and over on PS5, it’s 102 GB flat. This is where we play the game, and, unfortunately, due to the way updates work on Sony’s consoles, we’ve had to free up a lot of space in the past to play on PS4 with new expansions. PS5 works slightly differently and doesn’t have the same requirements, meaning it’s a lot easier to deal with Destiny 2 updates.

Why does Destiny 2 need a patch for Lightfall?

Destiny 2 is a great game, but all the other content that’s been added to it over the years is extra that’s required patches and updates. Lightfall is a full expansion, meaning it adds a new set of campaign missions, a raid, reworked crafting, and so much more. All of this requires Bungie to update most of the game’s files, hence the sizeable patch that you’ve got to download.