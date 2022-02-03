League of Legends animation director joins Bungie to make Destiny movies and TV

It’s not unusual to see developers leave one studio for another, but we don’t often know exactly what they’re being hired to work on. In this case, it’s all laid out for us.

According Derick Tsai’s LinkedIn (as spotted by Destiny Bulletin), the animation executive has joined the team at Bungie. Tsai previously directed animated short films for Riot Games, makers of League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, and other titles. The shorts that Tsai shepherded are simply gorgeous, and now that talent is being brought to Bungie. Specifically, Tsai has been hired as the head of Destiny Universe Transmedia to “extend the IP into film, TV, animation, books, comics, and audio formats,” according to the LinkedIn job description. If you’ve been itching for a Destiny movie or TV series, Tsai seems like the person to make it happen.

This ties in with Sony’s planned $3.6 billion acquisition of Bungie. While scooping up the studio will “considerably accelerate” Sony’s multiplatform plans according to PlayStation boss Jim Ryan, there’s more to the story. In an earnings call just after the news broke, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki brought up multimedia ventures like Sony Pictures, which is poised to adapt properties for the big screen. It’s already happening with the Uncharted movie, and Derick Tsai can do the same for Destiny.

Speaking of, the next step for Destiny 2 is The Witch Queen. Its release date is fast approaching: the expansion comes to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on February 22.