Composer Marty O’Donnell ordered to pay Bungie over use of Destiny assets

Former Bungie composer Marty O’Donnell has been found in contempt of court over his use of Destiny assets and music. O’Donnell now owes Bungie nearly $100,000 in legal fees over videos containing Destiny music uploaded to his YouTube channel and other platforms.

O’Donnell, who was Bungie’s veteran audio director until his firing in April 2014, was ordered by Bungie to return all material related to Music of the Spheres and Destiny, including all versions and variations of Music of the Spheres and other tracks.

“Mr. O’Donnell’s very possession of such materials proves he did not comply with the order to return ‘all material’ to Bungie,” Bungie’s motion read.

The court has now ordered a third-party forensic examination of all O’Donnell’s electronic devices to find and delete any assets relating to Destiny or Music of the Spheres. Also, delete all the relevant material from the internet, including his own YouTube channel, and request any third parties the material was shared with do the same.

“Mr. O’Donnell will refrain from making any direct or indirect public comment regarding these posts, including responses to those inquiring regarding basis for such posts, and will let the message speak for itself,” the court order reads.