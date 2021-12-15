Diablo 2: Resurrected patch fixes quick casting and force move

Diablo 2: Resurrected might be the definitive way to play the classic sequel, but that doesn’t mean it’s perfect. The latest patch makes improvements to some key mechanics and squashes a few annoying bugs.

Patch 2.3.1 has a number of PC-specific changes, including some needed fixes for quick casting. It now “properly targets allies and corpses,” and the Inferno and Arctic Blast spells were called out in particular. Quick casting could also cause hitches like being stuck casting after opening the Horadric Cube, halting movement after activating an aura, or not moving to the mouse location after casting — these have all been fixed. As for force move, holding down the bound key will now keep your character moving after using a skill. Force move will also work while in stash and cube menus.

The PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One versions of Resurrected also received a specific fix. Sometimes players with more than one special character in their name were unable to load in, but that should be working normally now. The Nintendo Switch is absent from the patch notes, and that’s because the patch is live on every other platform right now. The notes will be updated once that version becomes available.

