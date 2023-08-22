Diablo 4 Announces Season of Blood, Coming in October

In a surprise announcement today, Blizzard has revealed the next season of Diablo 4, Season of Blood. The new season will bring all new content, seasonal storylines, and updates and changes to the action RPG, and we were also treated to a trailer for the announcement, as well as a release date.

The Next Season of Diablo 4 Will Include New Endgame Bosses and Updates to Status Effects

Announced during Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live, the next season of Diablo 4 will see players battle against a rising tide of vampire enemies in Sanctuary while also using their powers against them, and will begin on October 17.

The lead character for the season will be Ery, a vampire hunter who will be voiced by actress and producer Gemma Chan, and will help you to combat the vampire threat and learn to use their vampiric powers against them.

Along with a new seasonal questline for players to discover, there will also be five new endgame bosses added to the game, which will enable better target farming for unique and uber loot. This season will also see many quality-of-life improvements that fans have been asking for. These include gem inventory reworks, changes to status effects such as Vulnerable, Overpower, Critical Strike Damage, and Elemental Resistances, and Renown Rewards.

As of season 2, Paragon Points, Skill Points, Potion Charges, and Obol capacity upgrades will now carry over into the new season once they have been earned on either Eternal or previous Seasonal Realm character, meaning the grind just got a bit easier.

More details are set to be released as we approach the launch date. Still, even these changes, especially to resistance and renown, will be welcomed by the community, and begin to address some of the players’ concerns and grievances with the game as of late.

For now, players can enjoy the current Season, Season of the Malignant, and make sure to get the most out of the season battle pass and content before it goes away.