Diablo 4 Devs Address Controversial 1.1.0 Update, Hotfix & Tease 1.1.1 Patch Notes

The past few days following the release of Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant have been extremely controversial, especially after the release of the 1.1.0 Patch. The patch included several heavy changes for players, including a reduction in group experience points, damage reduction, overall lower damage from abilities, and making the higher level content much more difficult, such as Helltides.

These details were shared in a Fireside chat with the Diablo 4 developers on July 21, 2023, and the team has decided to tease the upcoming patch notes for 1.1.1, set to release sometime soon. The team is looking forward to these changes, and they hope never to implement an update like this again, which should cause the Diablo 4 community to rejoice.

All Diablo 4 1.1.1 Teased Patch Notes for Season of the Malignant

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant went live on July 20, 2023. Ahead of the launch, the Diablo 4 community was in an uproar about the many changes set to launch, with many believing it to be far too difficult to play the game. Many players had decided it would be a good time to take a step back from the game, while others continued to post and share their experiences on the Diablo 4 Reddit forums, or in their respective communities.

It was enough of an uproar for Blizzard to hear, and they’re doing their best to address these problems. During the Fireside chat on July 21, 2023, the development team made a promise to the community that they would avoid repeating this severe of an update again for Diablo 4.

As players continue to make their way through the Season of the Malignant, the Diablo 4 development team is working on several upcoming patches and hotfixes to address the concerns of the community and the changes the team has made. Here’s a brief teaser of what the development team is planning for the next update, 1.1.1, and what we can expect from the final patch notes.

How we are addressing concerns, and why and how our approach to patches will change moving forward:

Moving forward, we will take a more surgical approach when adjustments to balance are needed. We will ensure that if we’re adjusting something overpowered, we will provide compelling alternatives for players to explore for their class instead.

We will be improving communication, sharing patch notes at least a week prior to launch so that we can have meaningful conversations with our community.

We will be introducing several changes in the upcoming Patch 1.1.1:

We will continually evolve the endgame with high monster density for powerful builds to mow down and activities to challenge your build.

We believe that making changes to certain builds, rebalancing Nightmare Dungeons, and creating additional engaging end-game experiences will ultimately result in a better game for more types of players.

On Patch 1.1.1:

Today, we will release a Hotfix that introduces changes to Nightmare Dungeons: these are changes that map to some of the balance changes made in 1.1.0.

We will be implementing Nightmare Dungeons tuning changes to pair with class changes that came with 1.1.0.

Barbarians and Sorcerers – with Sorcerer first – will be getting adjustments to Legendary Aspects in Patch 1.1.1.

Monster density will be substantially increased in Nightmare Dungeons, as well as in Helltide.

We will add an additional stash tab as well as Elixir Stack Size increases.

We will reduce the Gold respec costs by 40%.

We want the leveling journey from 50-100 to be faster and are looking at increasing XP bonuses for playing on higher World Tiers.

And more! We will go into more detail on these changes during our livestream next week.

The next fireside chat for Diablo 4 is to occur on July 28, 2023. The team plans to share additional details regarding 1.1.1 and more in-depth information on what the community can expect from the impending update. Hopefully, fans won’t have to wait too long to learn more about this upcoming update,