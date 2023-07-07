Diablo 4 Disable Uber Unique Drops After Shakos Exploit Runs Rampant

Some loot in Diablo 4 is rarer than others, and at the top of the food chain are the Uber Unique items, sporting incredibly low drop rates and massive power for players. With a recent update, these items were to begin dropping from Helltide chests, one of the endgame activities, but this didn’t quite work as the developers expected.

Diablo 4’s recent update has caused Uber Unique items, including the highly sought “Shako,” to drop so frequently that the developers have had to step in to “fix” the issue, and players are letting their feelings known about the situation.

Diablo 4’s Helltide Event Became a Hotbed for the Game’s Most Coveted Gear

Following Diablo 4’s most recent 1.0.4 patch, an unexpected side effect played havoc with the drop rate of the game’s Uber Unique items, which are some of the most sought-after items in the game.

Initially, these would not drop from Helltide chests, but after the patch, they became a possible drop from accessing and unlocking these chests. However, their drop rates were clearly far higher than intended, as plenty of players reported finding these items, particularly the Harlequin Crest, in abundance. As a result, the developers have stepped in and disabled all Uber Unique loot drops until they can fix the issue.

The Harlequin Crest, or its pet name Shako, is an item in Diablo 4 that boosts incredible power, providing players with more health, resource generation, cooldown reduction, and increased stats. Its most powerful feature comes from its legendary effect, which gives players four ranks in every Skill in the class, essentially unlocking the entire Skill tree and letting players use whatever skills they want, whenever they want.

Naturally, players were split on this news, with some on Reddit complaining it ruined the fun, and one user named eclipse4598 felt like Blizzard was far quicker to fix this issue than others the game has faced, such as Druid loot tables. Other comments were far more aggressive, with users frustrated they missed out on easy loot or spewing negativity toward the developers.

Blizzard has stated that a hotfix will be released today to address this issue and should bring Uber Uniques back once it has been resolved, but this situation will still likely sting for some players. Expect to see a few players the next time you jump on sporting this coveted piece of armor. That is, if the developers don’t rollback or crack down on those who took advantage of the bug, and that’s a whole other can of worms they will need to deal with,