Diablo 4 July 6 Patch Notes Brings Changes to Helltide Chests, Crafting Caps, and Bug Fixes

Diablo 4’s newest patch is quite as hefty as the last one, but it comes with multiple bug fixes that players will be happy to see, making the game a more enjoyable experience, with quests, dungeons, and some UI issues being tackled.

It also includes some great news for players who enjoy Helltides and a much-requested increase in crafting capacity, so now players have plenty more space to carry all their materials, and hoard more for when they need it.

All Diablo 4 July 6, 2023 Patch Notes

Below you’ll find the July 6, 2023, patch notes for Diablo 4, which this time around is more focused on bug fixes and across the game from UI, gameplay, to quests and dungeons, as well as some chances to Helltide chest and crafting caps.

Gameplay

There were only a few main gameplay changes in this patch, but they are all welcome additions, with Helltide chest now able to drop Unique items, Certain bosses getting some nerfs, and a hefty increase to the cap for crafting material.

Gameplay Adjustments

Helltide chests can now drop Unique items.

The bosses Vhenard, Brol, and Cyhrach have had their health pools and damage output reduced.

The cap for crafting materials has been increased from 999 to 9999.

Bug Fixes

This patch addressed several issues including UI bugs, dungeons, and gameplay issues regarding various classes’ skills and abilities.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the damage multiplier for Enhanced Frozen Orb wasn’t applying correctly.

Fixed an issue where enemies with the Vortex affix would deal damage through Immunity.

Fixed an issue where the Elixir of Expertise was reducing resource cost by 10% instead of the displayed 20% value.

Fixed an issue where the damage bonus from the Paragon Subdue Glyph would be applied to any target instead of only Vulnerable targets.

Fixed an issue where the Barbarian’s Whirlwind ability would briefly stop channeling when a Cooldown skill was cast while using it.

Fixed an issue where the guaranteed Overpower buff from the Barbarian’s Earthstriker’s Aspect would be consumed upon gaining any other buff.

Fixed an issue where the player character would freeze when using the Rogue’s Shadow Step skill if used outside the range of your intended target.

Fixed an issue where the player could not rotate when casting a Channeled Skill if using a one-hand weapon with no off-hand item equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Cursed Scrolls in Fields of Hatred had a lower cooldown than the displayed 5-minute cooldown.

Fixed an issue where Aspects that deal flat damage imprinted through the Codex of Power scaled with player level instead of item power.

Fixed an issue where the Necromancer’s Shadow Mages weren’t applying extra shadow damage through the Shadowblight Key Passive.

Fixed an issue where Cheat Death effects would not trigger if you died while mounted.

Quests and Dungeons

Fixed an issue where a traversal wouldn’t appear during the The Blind Eye quest, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue where the Mother’s Judgement enemy would spawn before the player entered the encounter during the Whispers from the Past quest.

Fixed multiple issues where Quest progress would be blocked if the player used a Town Portal during specific sequences.

Fixed various other issues that prevented progression for multiple Quests.

Fixed an issue where the Forgotten Depths dungeon had one fewer prisoner to release than intended.

Fixed an issue where teleporting to Wejinhani during the Witch of the Wastes quest would force the player to drop the Vial of Quicksilver, despite the town being an allowed area for the quest.

Fixed an issue where the Cultist’s Refuge, Howling Warren and Luban’s Rest dungeons couldn’t be completed if the Butcher appeared and was not killed.

Fixed an issue where Treasure Goblins slain in a Nightmare Dungeon with the Death Pulse Affix would deal significantly more damage than intended with its post-death explosion.

Fixed an issue where the Mirage quest couldn’t properly be completed.

UI

Fixed an issue where the QR code used for account linking on console was improperly sized, which made scanning it difficult.

Fixed an issue where the Imprint cost for Legendary Aspects would be inaccurately displayed.

Fixed an issue where players on Console would be unable to navigate the Shop after using the Buy More Platinum button.

Fixed an issue where the Upgrade Glyph tab wouldn’t close after moving away from the Awakened Glyphstone.

Fixed an issue where a Skill unlocked by item contribution did not have an Assign Skill button in its tooltip.

Fixed an issue where trading a partial stack while playing with a controller would display a full stack in the tooltip.

Fixed an issue where the Weekly Reward Cache for defeating a World Boss would display as available if there was an active Whisper for defeating the boss, even when the Cache had already been claimed previously.

Miscellaneous