Diablo 4 Players Salute Blizzard For Taking Player Feedback

Collecting altars every 3 months? No, thank you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Diablo 4 has been making waves in the gaming community since its release earlier last month. One particular feature, the Altars of Lilith, has been a concern among players though. These altars are meant to reward players for their exploration by enhancing the attributes of their characters. However, Blizzard initially planned for the altars to reset with every new season, sparking anger and disappointment among the player base.

Fortunately, the voice of the players did not go unheard. Joseph Piepiora, the game director of Diablo 4, announced that the bonuses gained from Altars of Lilith would not reset with the start of a new season. This decision came as a direct response to player feedback, demonstrating Blizzard’s commitment to listening and addressing the concerns of their community. Players were relieved and expressed their gratitude for the change.

RelatedAll Altars of Lilith Locations in Diablo 4 – Altars of Lilith Statues Map

Blizzard’s Response to Player Concerns in Diablo 4 Earns Praise From Gamers

A Reddit user commented on the situation, acknowledging the fix while questioning the decision-making process. They expressed their confusion, stating, “I’m just baffled that, with all the people, all the devs, all the meetings, all the brainstorming, all the playtesting, everything, they really thought ‘yeh grinding altars should happen every three months. They’ll love that.'” This comment reflects the astonishment felt by many players, highlighting the disparity between the original plan and the player’s expectations.

I still can’t believe the original plan was an Altars of Lilith reset each season
by u/BX293A in diablo4

This incident serves as a testament to the power of player feedback in the gaming community. The prevailing notion is that complaining about video game flaws won’t bring significant changes. However, the response from Blizzard in this case proves otherwise. The swift action taken by the developers to address player concerns reinforces the idea that constructive criticism and open communication can shape the future of games.

RelatedAll Diablo 4 Microtransactions, Explained

Diablo 4 players applaud Blizzard for their responsiveness to player feedback regarding the Altars of Lilith. Blizzard has shown their dedication to creating an enjoyable and engaging experience for their community by abandoning the idea of resetting altars every season. This incident serves as a reminder that player voices matter and can influence the decisions made by game developers, ultimately shaping the gaming landscape for the better.

About the author

Cande Maldonado

Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS, smash virtual pottery, and complete every side quest available in RPGs. Throwing that useless degree out of the window, she has been writing professionally for the past three years ever since. Her passion for games dates to 2006, when she mounted a Chocobo for the first time. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?

More Stories by Cande Maldonado

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved