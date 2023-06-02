Diablo 4 – All Altars of Lilith Locations

As you explore Sanctuary and slay demons in Diablo 4, you’ll acquire new gear that provides stat bonuses for your character, making them incrementally stronger. However, there are other ways that you can give your hero a buff without finding a new item, and that is through the Altars of Lilith Statues spread throughout the map.

** This Guide is currently in progress, and will continue to update as new info becomes available**

These statues will give you a small upgrade, but because there are a lot of them, they’ll begin to add up over time. We’ve started searching through the map of Sanctuary to locate all of the Altars of Lilith so that you’ll have an easier time finding some you might have missed. Here is everything you need to know about the Altars of Lilith Statues in Diablo 4.

All Altars of Lilith Statues in Diablo 4

In total, there are 160 Altars of Lilith Statues scattered across the five zones of Sanctuary in Diablo 4. Many of these are off the main path and tucked away in corners, so don’t be surprised if you have difficulty finding them. After interacting with a statue, you’ll be provided with a permanent stat boost, which is applied to every one of your characters on the realm.

Fractured Peaks Altars of Lilith Statues

There are 28 Altars of Lilith Statues in the Fractured Peaks of Diablo 4.

Statue Map Location Area Reward Desolate Highlands, Icehowl Taiga +2 Dexterity Dobrev Taiga, Shadow Trail +2 Willpower Dobrev Taiga, Southeast Foothills +5 Obols Dobrev Taiga, Western Tunnels +2 Strength Sarkova Pass, Western Ways +2 Willpower Sarkova Pass, Western Ways +2 Strength

Scosglen Altars of Lilith Statues

There are 34 Altars of Lilith Statues in the Scosglen region of Diablo 4.

Statue Map Location Area Reward Ancestor Heights, Wailing Hills +2 Intelligence Highland Wilds, Gloom Pine Pass +2 Dexterity The Downs, Wraithstead +2 Strength The Shrouded Moors, Loch Raeth +2 Strength Westering Lowlands, Outlaws Grove +2 Willpower

Dry Steppes Altars of Lilith Statues

There are 33 Altars of Lilith Statues in the Dry Steppes of Diablo 4.

Statue Map Location Area Reward Kotama Grasslands, Wayward Plains +2 Intelligence Kotama Grasslands, The Wretched Strand +2 Willpower The Onyx Watchtower, The Onyx Watchtower +2 Willpower The Scarred Coast, Ragged Shore +2 Dexterity Tusmaa Rift, Abahru Canyon +2 Intelligence Tusmaa Rift, Rift of a Thousand Eyes +2 Intelligence

Kehjistan Altars of Lilith Statues

There are 31 Altars of Lilith Statues in the Kehjistan region of Diablo 4.

Statue Map Location Area Reward Caldeum, Residential District +2 Strength Fields of Hatred, Bleak Dunes +2 Intelligence Scouring Sands, Scouring Sands +2 Dexterity Scouring Sands, Rezam’s Excavation +2 Willpower

Hawezar Altars of Lilith Statues

There are 34 Altars of Lilith Statues in the Hawezar region of Diablo 4.