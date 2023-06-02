Diablo 4 – All Altars of Lilith Locations

There are 160 Altars of Lilith Statues scattered across Sanctuary in Diablo 4, and finding them all can be a daunting task.

As you explore Sanctuary and slay demons in Diablo 4, you’ll acquire new gear that provides stat bonuses for your character, making them incrementally stronger. However, there are other ways that you can give your hero a buff without finding a new item, and that is through the Altars of Lilith Statues spread throughout the map.

These statues will give you a small upgrade, but because there are a lot of them, they’ll begin to add up over time. We’ve started searching through the map of Sanctuary to locate all of the Altars of Lilith so that you’ll have an easier time finding some you might have missed. Here is everything you need to know about the Altars of Lilith Statues in Diablo 4.

All Altars of Lilith Statues in Diablo 4

In total, there are 160 Altars of Lilith Statues scattered across the five zones of Sanctuary in Diablo 4. Many of these are off the main path and tucked away in corners, so don’t be surprised if you have difficulty finding them. After interacting with a statue, you’ll be provided with a permanent stat boost, which is applied to every one of your characters on the realm.

Fractured Peaks Altars of Lilith Statues

There are 28 Altars of Lilith Statues in the Fractured Peaks of Diablo 4.

Statue Map LocationAreaReward
Desolate Highlands, Icehowl Taiga+2 Dexterity
Dobrev Taiga, Shadow Trail+2 Willpower
Dobrev Taiga, Southeast Foothills+5 Obols
Dobrev Taiga, Western Tunnels+2 Strength
Sarkova Pass, Western Ways+2 Willpower
Sarkova Pass, Western Ways+2 Strength

Scosglen Altars of Lilith Statues

There are 34 Altars of Lilith Statues in the Scosglen region of Diablo 4.

Statue Map LocationAreaReward
Ancestor Heights, Wailing Hills+2 Intelligence
Highland Wilds, Gloom Pine Pass+2 Dexterity
The Downs, Wraithstead+2 Strength
The Shrouded Moors, Loch Raeth+2 Strength
Westering Lowlands, Outlaws Grove+2 Willpower

Dry Steppes Altars of Lilith Statues

There are 33 Altars of Lilith Statues in the Dry Steppes of Diablo 4.

Statue Map LocationAreaReward
Kotama Grasslands, Wayward Plains+2 Intelligence
Kotama Grasslands, The Wretched Strand+2 Willpower
The Onyx Watchtower, The Onyx Watchtower+2 Willpower
The Scarred Coast, Ragged Shore+2 Dexterity
Tusmaa Rift, Abahru Canyon+2 Intelligence
Tusmaa Rift, Rift of a Thousand Eyes+2 Intelligence

Kehjistan Altars of Lilith Statues

There are 31 Altars of Lilith Statues in the Kehjistan region of Diablo 4.

Statue Map LocationAreaReward
Caldeum, Residential District+2 Strength
Fields of Hatred, Bleak Dunes+2 Intelligence
Scouring Sands, Scouring Sands+2 Dexterity
Scouring Sands, Rezam’s Excavation+2 Willpower

Hawezar Altars of Lilith Statues

There are 34 Altars of Lilith Statues in the Hawezar region of Diablo 4.

Statue Map LocationAreaReward
Blightmarsh, Corpsewail Deluge+2 Dexterity
Forsaken Coast, Yngovani+2 Strength
The Writhing Mire, The Swamp of Vanished Souls+5 Strength
Toxic fens, Ottvik’s Travail+2 Intelligence
Vyeresz, Vyeresz: Temple Ruins+2 Dexterity

