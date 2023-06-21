Diablo 4 x Jackson Guitar Collaboration Turns Hell Into a Metal Concert

Diablo 4 has been out for a few weeks, and it continues to be a hit with players who enjoy their demon-slaying antics. Even with the game’s success, the Diablo 4 developers aren’t slowing down their marketing for the game, and their newest collaboration might be one of their best yet.

In a new announcement, Blizzard and Jackson Guitars have revealed the limited edition Diablo IV Kelly, a custom-made guitar inspired by the action RPG, and it looks and sounds as hellishly awesome as you might expect.

Less Than a Dozen Diablo 4 Electric Guitars Will Be Found Worldwide

The collaboration between Blizzard and Jackson will see only 10 of these limited-edition guitars available for purchase, all hand-crafted by Jackson’s Principal Master Builder, Pasquale Campolattano. Campolattano said that he took inspiration from his favorite characters in the game, and made an effort along with his team to “immersed ourselves in the game’s lore and breathtaking artwork,” leading to Lilith becoming the centerpiece of each guitar.

The guitar features a hand-painted “Lilithgram” decor featuring the daughter of hatred front and center on the guitar body, alongside a “Demon Blood” drip finish across the whole guitar. Additionally, the fretboard features custom inlays of runes and the game’s “IV” logo, and the body and neck feature a black finish to complete the demonic look. As Diablo 4’s associate game director put it, “When I look at the Jackson Diablo IV Kelly, I see a guitar that represents Diablo. Thick, heavy, and explicitly designed to both conjure darkness and crush enemies.”

For those interested in the technical specs, the guitar features a maple neck-through design with stainless steel frets. The hardware features black and red jasper, with a Recessed Floyd Rose Original Tremolo with FU Tone Titanium Upgrades. The pickups are an EMG 81/60 combo with a volume, tone, and three-switch toggle setup. To top it off, the neck side markers will be glow-in-the-dark, and it all comes with a custom case.

Anyone interested in getting their hands on this limited edition axe will want to move quickly and have a good chunk of money to spare, as we can expect these to go fast and have a high price tag. You can head to the Jackson website for more details on the guitar, like where to purchase one and find more information about its features.