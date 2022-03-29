Diablo Immortal blog post details cosmetic progression and ability to change class

Diablo Immortal may not have gotten off to the best start with fans of the franchise, but it seems that Blizzard is trying to put player fears to rest by showing off some of the major features coming with the mobile title. In a recent blog post, the developers shed some light on two major ways to shape a character in the game – cosmetics and the class change feature.

Cosmetics in Diablo Immortal seem to function similar to other games. They alter your character’s appearance without affecting gear or stats. Players will be able to obtain cosmetics per class, but each set will also be available to every class in the game. Each reward will alter character’s armor, weapons, and some will even change animations. The blog has even stated that each legendary item in the game will have its own unique visual progress as your character’s gems grow in power.

Blizzard plans to release a new cosmetic set for all classes every month, and theme it around the current Battle Pass for that month. Purchasing the Battle Pass for the month will allow a player to unlock a cosmetic outfit for any one class, and a premium option will also come with custom portal skins and portrait frames. There will also be free cosmetics to unlock through gameplay.

Diablo Immortal will address player fears of wanting to try out every class without creating a ton of alts. In Westmarch, players will be able to change their existing characters class. The character will retain all progress made on Paragon levels and will receive a new set of items appropriate for the new class. All item progress and gems can also be transferred to the new class. The old class’s items and stash will not be lost, and progress on Horadric Vessels and Helliquary will remain as well.

The only drawback to changing classes is that legendary items specific to the new class will need to be collected, but this is the main purpose of the game anyway. Players who do not jive with their new class can use the feature again to return to their previous class or try a out a new one. The team is also considering putting a limit on the system to keep the original class selection meaningful.