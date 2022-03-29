Diablo Immortal will reward exclusive cosmetic set if preorders reach 30 million

Diablo Immortal is now available for preorder on both iOS and the Google Play Store. The game was announced quite a while ago now, and received some major backlash to the point that it kind of fell off of the grid for quite some time. In a recent post by Blizzard, however, it seems that the company is trying to drum up some excitement by announcing a special cosmetic armor set if preorders reach at least 30 million.

The armor is called the Horadrim Cosmetic Set, and will be distinctive for each class. It is modeled after the Brotherhood of the Horadrim, which are an ancient collective of mages selected by archangel Tyrael. From the trailer, it looks as if the set will also consist of themed weapons for each class as well.

The reward is not limited to only those who preorder the game. The Blizzard post makes it clear that if the 30 million preorder requirement is reached, the set will be unlocked for all players. The only requirement to earn it once the game launches is to complete the Diablo Immortal tutorial within 30 days after the game’s release. Diablo Immortal still does not have a concrete release date yet, but is very likely to release at some point this year.