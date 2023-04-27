Diablo IV Blog Details When Players Can Expect to Get Mounts

Diablo IV is going to be a huge game, and getting around the world will be much easier thanks to the game’s introduction of mounts, which players can use to traverse the game world quickly and get on with their demon-slaying adventures. That said, players didn’t have much information on how these would work, and some were concerned they wouldn’t get this feature until they finished the campaign.

Luckily, the developers have stepped in to provide more details on how mounts will work, have revealed some details on how players will get mounts, and given some hints about the customization players can expect for their trusty steed.

Developers Tease Mount Customization Options in Diablo IV

In a tweet from Diablo’s community development director Adam Fletcher, he highlights how players will unlock their mounts in Diablo IV and gives some details on their customization.

The attached image comes from an updated developer blog post. It states that players will unlock the ability to use mounts by completing a questline as they progress through Diablo IV’s campaign. However, it doesn’t provide exact details like what quest it is or when it becomes available in the story. It also details what players can expect when they unlock their mounts.

We updated our Play Your Way blog to help clarify some questions related to mounts and when these become available. #DiabloIV 🐎 pic.twitter.com/GbQjznzxob — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) April 27, 2023

Like most other aspects of the game, mounts will have plentiful customization options for players to earn and unlock as they play the game. These can include certain events or quests and will likely extend to seasonal rewards too, and can vary from mount types, armor, and trophies. The example used in the blog is for the Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy, which players can unlock in the upcoming Server Slam for defeating the world boss Ashava with a level 20 character. As a nice bonus, the developer also confirms that once a mount is unlocked, it can be used in every game mode, and all characters can use it.

This is just the newest update the Diablo IV team shared in recent weeks. This week we saw a new video detailing the game’s huge customization and focus on player choice and another last month with details on the game’s robust endgame content. It’s clear that the team is revving up for launch, and we can expect to see more details about Diablo IV over the next few weeks.

With how massive the game looks, having a mount will likely be a major boon for players. They seem to be getting the same attention when it comes to cosmetics and customization, which only adds to the massive focus on these elements that players can look forward to. They won’t need to wait long now, as Diablo IV is set to release on June 6 for PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Those who preorder the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions can get early access and play from June 2.