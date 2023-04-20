Blizzard Announces Final Beta for Diablo IV to Launch in May

With Diablo just over a month away, it’s not long until players can dive into Sanctuary and get into the demon-slaying goodness we have been waiting for. For fans who are eager to try the game before launch or didn’t have a chance during the beta weekend, Blizzard has come to your aid with today’s news.

In a surprise announcement, Blizzard has revealed they will be one final beta weekend before the game releases to stress test its servers, giving players one more chance to play Diablo VI ahead of its June 6 release date.

Diablo VI’s Final Beta Will Include Tweaks & Updates From Fan Feedback

The beta reveal was part of today’s Diablo VI live stream, where the developers spoke about the endgame content and recent changes to the game following fan feedback. The “server slam” as the developers called it, is meant to give the team a chance to stress test the game’s servers and prepare for its release on June 6. The beta will take place from May 12, 12 PM PT, to May 14, 12 PM PT, and will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 4/5, and Xbox Series X/S. Unfortunately, any progress players have made in previous betas will not carry over, and progress from the beta will not carry over to the final game.

In a follow-up blog, they detailed what players can expect from the Diablo VI beta, including the updates that Blizzard made in response to fan feedback, which they announced last week. These included balance changes to classes, such as the Barbarian’s buff to damage reduction and the Necromancer’s nerf regarding the undead minions. It will also have reworked dungeons, including more streamlined designs for less backtracking and more special events and tweaks to make them more enjoyable.

Additionally, players will only be able to level up to level 20 instead of 25, which is in part to provide an extra challenge for players who want to take on the Ashava, the world boss found in the beta. Additionally, Blizzard is giving out even more rewards in this beta, the Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy, which players can earn by reaching level 20 and defeating Ashava. Players will also have another chance to get the Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic by getting one character to level 20 and some titles.

This final “server slam” beta is available to all players, and you can pre-download the beta from May 10 at 12 PM PT.